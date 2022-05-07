DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
