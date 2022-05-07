DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,356. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
