DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DICE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 448,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

