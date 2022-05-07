Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 million.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,868. The company has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.