Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 190,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

