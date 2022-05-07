Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report $336.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of APPS opened at $29.29 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

