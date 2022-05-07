DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 526,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.