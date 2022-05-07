DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09 to $0.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.70 to $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

