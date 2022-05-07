DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

DOCN stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

