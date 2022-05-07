Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.11.

NYSE:DIN traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

