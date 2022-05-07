Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 306,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,931. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
