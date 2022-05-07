Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. 313,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,202. Diodes has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Diodes by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

