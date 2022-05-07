Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 326

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 329 ($4.11) to GBX 326 ($4.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.37.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.