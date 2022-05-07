DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial cut their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of DRTT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 168,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

