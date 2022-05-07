DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRT stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.