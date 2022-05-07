Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.