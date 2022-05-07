DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.