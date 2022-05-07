DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.33.

In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

