DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.33.
In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
