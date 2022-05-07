DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in DLocal by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,814 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

