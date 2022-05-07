DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 441,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DMC Global by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 195.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DMC Global by 170.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DMC Global by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sidoti cut their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

