DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Increased to 200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets decreased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 194,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.