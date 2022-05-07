Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.