Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,178. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

