Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DLB traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.54. 1,474,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

