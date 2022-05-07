Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Dominion Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:D traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 4,843,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

