Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $26.85 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

