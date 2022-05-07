Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will report $243.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.01 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $225.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $983.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.49 million to $987.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 282,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

