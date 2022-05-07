Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $131.03 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dover by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

