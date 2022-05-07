Draganfly (DPRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $1.16 on Friday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Draganfly (Get Rating)
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Draganfly (DPRO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.