Draganfly (DPRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $1.16 on Friday. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Draganfly stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Draganfly were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

