Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.25 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.72.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

