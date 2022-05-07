Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DREUF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of DREUF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

