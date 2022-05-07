Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DREUF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.78.

DREUF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

