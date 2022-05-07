DTE Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.