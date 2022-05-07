DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.68 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

