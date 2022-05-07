Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald Sells 5,778 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DCO opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $600.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 22.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

