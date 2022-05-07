Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCO. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $600.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $791,462. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

