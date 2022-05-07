Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $26.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.91 billion to $27.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 396.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

