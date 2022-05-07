Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 901 ($11.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 901 ($11.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($29,206.75). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 28,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($371,839.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,331 shares of company stock worth $45,328,547.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

