DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DRRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

