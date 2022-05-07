DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 56.80% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 772,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,334. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DURECT by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DURECT by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DURECT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

