Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,945. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

