E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.61.
In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
