Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 10,000 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$12.96 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,630.00 ($91,288.73).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.58 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,790.00 ($95,626.76).

On Thursday, April 28th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.46 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,640.00 ($94,816.90).

On Thursday, April 21st, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.79 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,860.00 ($97,084.51).

On Tuesday, April 12th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.25 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,450.00 ($93,274.65).

On Thursday, April 14th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.42 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,200.00 ($94,507.04).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,350.00 ($93,908.45).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.89 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,880.00 ($97,802.82).

On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,400.00 ($93,943.66).

On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.03 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($98,823.94).

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.21 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of A$142,140.00 ($100,098.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

