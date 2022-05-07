Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of EGLE opened at $68.10 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

