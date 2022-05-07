Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 434,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

