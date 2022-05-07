Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EFBI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of 44.00. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

