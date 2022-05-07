Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ESTE traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 over the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 170,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.