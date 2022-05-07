Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.10 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $150.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $720.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $733.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $793.79 million, with estimates ranging from $761.16 million to $825.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 190,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 238,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

