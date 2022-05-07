Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will report $5.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the lowest is $5.06 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.41 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 46.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.29 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.