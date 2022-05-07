eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. eBay updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 11,281,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. eBay has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

